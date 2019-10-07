Cadbury curator’s collection goes on display to the public at Cadbury World

The Gill Cocks Collection was unveiled by Gill Cocks herself, who has gathered Cadbury memorabilia for the last 40 years.

In October 2018, Gill decided that the time had come for her extensive collection to go on show to the public and she gifted it to Cadbury World and the Cadbury Archives in Bournville.

Gill C Displays Gill C Displays Gill C Displays Gill C Displays Gill Cocks Gill Cocks Sarah Foden, Duncan Cadbury, Gill Cocks, Gerrard Baldwin and Colin Pitt

Over the last 12 months, Gill has worked alongside members of the archive team at Cadbury World to recreate her living room, which served as the home of the collection until recently.

The Cadbury World team has created a replica of the room as part of the exhibition, which displays more than 400 items of the extensive collection.

Key pieces of the collection include Richard Tapper Cadbury’s bible from the 1800s, traditional wooden chocolate boxes, framed advertisements dating back to 1890s and royal souvenir tins and boxes, all of which will be on show in the imitation living room at the Bournville-based attraction.

Gill C Displays

Additional cabinets can also be found outside of the living room display, which showcase a further 1,200 items. Vintage Cadbury mugs, biscuit tins, seasonal items, glass milk bottles, jigsaws, and cocoa and drinking chocolate tins, are available for guests to view across 10 full cabinets.

Advertising

Gill said: “I am so pleased to know that my life-long passion for collecting all things Cadbury is now on display for visitors at Cadbury World and future generations can enjoy the collection as much as I have over the past 40 years.”

Sarah Foden, Cadbury archivist at Mondelēz International, said: “From early 1800s memorabilia, to pre-war packaging and gift mugs from the 1980s and 1990s, Gill painstakingly assembled the most impressive collection I have ever come across.”

Duncan Cadbury and Gill Cocks cutting the ribbon

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “We are delighted to be the new home to Gill’s incredible Cadbury memorabilia, which is a very valuable addition to our chocolatey attraction. We are looking forward to seeing the reaction of our guests now that it’s officially open.”

In October 2018, as a gesture of thanks for the collection, The Cadbury Foundation made a £5,000 donation to Gill’s chosen charity, We All Matter – a Winchcombe-based voluntary organisation aimed at building and strengthening relationships in Gloucestershire.

Visitors to Cadbury World will be able to see The Gill Cocks Collection within their standard admission fee. For more information and to book tickets, click here.