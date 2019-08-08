Wizard Express steams into Severn Valley Railway

Following its hugely-successful debut last summer, the service will be making a much-anticipated return, from October 26 to November 3.

Young witches and wizards are invited to get dressed to impress and head to the railway for a magical journey to wizard school.

After collecting their wax-sealed wizard school invitation at Kidderminster or Bridgnorth, families can board their steam train for a thrilling journey through the enchanted Severn Valley.

Magic wands and tasty treats from the trolley await on board, where magicians will perform spell-binding tricks along the way.

On arrival at Highley, the school prefects will greet families and escort new students to wizard school to meet Professor Grindle and his scholars.

They will give a guided tour of wizard school and lead three workshops – butterscotch witches brew, spell casting and team games with the lost sock pixies.

To round-off the experience, successful witches and wizards can pick up their graduation certificate.

There’ll be plenty of magical photo opportunities throughout the day, so visitors are advised to bring their cameras.

Passengers can also use their ticket to travel up and down the line during the day.

Tickets must be booked in advance.

Wizard Express services depart from Kidderminster at 10am and 2pm or from Bridgnorth at 11.50am.

Tickets are £60 for a table of two, £120 for a table of four or £180 for a compartment of six.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Wizard Express back to our tracks and are looking forward to more magical mayhem with Professor Grindle and his wizard school scholars.”

For those who dare to be scared, the SVR’s much-loved ghost trains will be taking people for a thrilling night-time ride out into the dark, with plenty of ghosts, ghouls and things that go bump in the night.

Services steam into Kidderminster on October 26, 30 and 31.

For Wizard Express information andFor bookings see svr.co.uk/wizardexpress. or for general event information and bookings visit svr.co.uk or call 01562 757911.