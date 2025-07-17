Hockerhill unveils plans for its second summer of fun

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn in Brewood has a variety of activities suiting all members of the family, including its popular ‘Princess Days’ taking place on 20th (SEN-friendly) and 21st July and 4th, 11th and 25th August.

During these sessions, Cinderella (20th and 21st July) and Rapunzel (4th, 11th and 25th August) will meet and chat with her biggest fans at the playbarn, bringing a touch of magic to Hockerhill whilst families explore the many exciting play areas and structures.

Part of the outdoor play area at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn. Photo: Paul Carroll

The perfect experience for the animal lovers, the team at Nature's Burrow is joining the fun at Hockerhill with an array of furry mammals and reptiles on 27th July from 1pm - 3pm. The day’s hands-on educational sessions will focus on teaching children the correct way to handle creatures, the care they need and is an opportunity to fuss their furry favourites or handle reptiles for the first time.

Barbeque food served at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn. Photo: Paul Carroll

Tessa Giffard, founder of Hockerhill and custodian of Chillington Hall Estate, said of the summer experiences: “With so many weeks of summer holidays to look forward to, we wanted to ensure Hockerhill was jam-packed with experiences for all ages. Our Princess Days with Cinderella and Rapunzel have proved popular this spring, so we’re delighted to bring those back for all to enjoy.

“Collaborating with Nature's Burrow is going to be a first for Hockerhill. Myself, my husband Charlie and the team are all animal lovers and adore seeing children experience new things, and the interactive sessions are a great chance to learn, encourage curiosity and explore, which is what Hockerhill is all about.”

To ensure everyone at Hockerhill has the best experience possible, SEN sessions are taking place on the first Thursday of every month from 3pm – 5:30pm, with the next session on Thursday 7th August. During these times, there are fewer visitors and quieter surroundings, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for those with SEN needs.

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn. Photo: Paul Carroll

To keep hungry tummies fuelled for their big day out, Hockerhill’s new barbeques are returning featuring sizzling sausages, locally-sourced burgers and Greek-style flatbreads including tandoori chicken and a vegetarian option served with peppers, courgettes, chestnut mushrooms and cherry tomatoes.

There is also an updated menu served all day in Hockerhill’s cafe, preparing breakfast dishes including superfood granola, cinnamon French toast and smashed avocado on toast, and a delicious selection of sandwiches, burrata salad, homemade soup and a selection of burgers and fresh hand-rolled sourdough pizzas.

Across the summer in its outdoor kiosk, Hockerhill is selling British-made ice cream from Cheshire Farm which comes in over 40 flavours and is produced in just 24 hours. Traditional flavours suitable for all the family will be available, as well as Bueno, Twister, Honeycomb, Bubblegum and Unicorn, decorated with sugared unicorns.

Part of the outdoor play area at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn. Photo: Paul Carroll

“The barbeque we hosted across Father’s Day weekend went down brilliantly with visitors so weather permitting, our talented chefs are preparing a delicious selection of treats for our hungry visitors. At Hockerhill, we are passionate about serving hearty, well balanced and tasty local food that serves everyone’s needs,” added Charlie, the co-founder of Hockerhill.

Tickets for Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn are available to book on the website hockerhill.com with prices starting from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children (three – 18 years old) and £5 for toddlers. Babies under one enter for free. Due to demand, booking is highly recommended.