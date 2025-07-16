A great day of family fun is planned, with something for all ages

Carnival day itself follows a week packed with events including World Championship Wednesday, It’s a Knockout and the Gwastedyn Hill Race.

All those dressing up should be at the Smithfield at 12pm ready for judging at 1pm. The procession through town will take place at 2.15pm, ending up at the Groe in Cwmdauddwr for lots of attractions and entertainment.

The Mayoress of Rhayader Hayley Walton will crown this year’s carnival queen

Once crowned, the new Carnival Queen will present prizes to the winning floats and fancy dressed pedestrians.

This year’s carnival queen is 13-year-old Libby Williams from St Harmon, who attends Llanidloes High School.

Libby is joined by attendants Sophie Lewis, Madelyn Hamer, Evie Naylor, Lexi Gwilt, Sebastian Robins-Belfield, Mali Williams, and Saffir Bennetts.

Visiting queens from other local towns are also expected to take part in the procession.

The entertainment on the Groe will include Mighty Smith the Strongman, the Wye Valley Axemen, many side stalls, games, children’s attractions and lots more.

Carnival committee chairman James Stuart said: “We really hope it is a great day because as a committee we have been overwhelmed by the support from the community when we have been fundraising over the last six months or so.

“It has really reminded the committee that their hard work is really valued and how much it means to people.

“I hope we are able to give a great day back to the town.”

Rhayader Carnival is one of the longest running local carnivals in Wales and attracts visitors from all over the world.

The origin of carnival day in Rhayader can be traced back to the royal opening of the Elan Valley dams on July 21, 1904. This was cause for celebration and ever since then the town has celebrated with a carnival in July.

Carnival week will end with knockout cricket at the Groe on Sunday, July 20.

For more information visit www.rhayadercarnival.co.uk or see their Facebook page.