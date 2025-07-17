A meeting of Powys County Council’s Licensing sub-committee took place on Wednesday, July 16 to consider a licence variation application by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS).

The society, which runs the agricultural show, wanted a two-hour extension – from 11pm to 1am for outdoor music and an extension of late-night “refreshment” from 12am (midnight) to 1.30am.

The extensions are for a part of the facility known as “Zone C” and relates to “Maes M’.

There had been three of objections against the application which had been received by the council on June 3.

RWAS chief executive Aled Jones explained: “Maes M is situated on the perimeter of the showground near the livestock entrance, it’s a purpose-built venue for members.

“We have had feedback from members who want Maes M to stay open later.

“In the past we have had issues with the sudden closure of Maes M leading to a concentrated movement of pedestrians leaving through our livestock exit leading to congested taxi pick up points.”

He explained that this had been a safety issue “flagged up” in a report by Sheffield University.

This came from safety workshops held with show organisers following the tragic death of James Corfield aged 19.

The teenager from Montgomery had died from cold water immersion after falling into the River Wye during the Royal Welsh Show in 2017 and had led to a full-scale review of safety at the site.

Mr Jones said: “The report suggested that longer opening hours on the showground would ease the pressure and encourage a more staggered dispersal of people from the site.

“We firmly believe that would improve the overall safety.”

Written objections received by the council suggested that the application “was an attempt” to keep drinkers at the showground rather than allowing custom to be distributed fairly across the town.

Powys County Councillor for Builth Wells Jeremy Pugh (Powys Independents) believed that the application should be suspended for at least a year so that its implications could be properly assessed.

Cllr Pugh said: “I feel it was disingenuous of the Royal Welsh Show putting in this application at virtually the last minute which is going to leave our emergency services challenged to police the numbers leaving the showground late and inebriated.”

He added that he did not believe the streetlights in the area were up to a: “safe standard.”

After hearing arguments for and against the application the committee which was made up of Cllrs Jonathan Wilkinson (Conservative), Josie Ewing (Liberal Democrat) and William Lloyd (Liberal Democrat), retired to consider the matter.

Around half an hour later Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson, who chaired the committee, returned to deliver the verdict.

Cllr Wilkinson said: “There was a lot of evidence to consider both written and verbal.

“We’ve made the decision for a full grant of this variation as it is line with licensing objectives and will be effective immediately.”

This means that the changes will be in place when the Royal Welsh Show starts next Monday, July 21.