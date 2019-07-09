Give three ‘chairs’ for Newport Show!

The show, on Saturday, will see crowds from across Newport, Shropshire and beyond enjoy a day of agriculture, family entertainment, children's activities, live music and food at Chetwynd Deer Park.

This will be the 110th show and organisers say it will be one of the biggest and best yet, with visitors spending the whole day at the showground soaking up a festival atmosphere and watching local bands playing live from 5pm.

Sally Western, show manager, said: “There are plenty of people on site in the weeks building up to the event, erecting marquees and marking out areas for competitions.

“It’s been a lot of work already but now is when the hands-on work starts and our staff and volunteers really put the hours in.

“This year we not only have great main ring attractions and the usual activities that people enjoy, but also plenty of new aspects too.”

She added: “We are particularly excited about the displays by Bolddog Lings freestyle motocross display team and the Mountain Bike Aerial Display (M.A.D.) team, as well as Joseph’s Amazing Camels racing in the main ring.

“Local bands The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, The Bluebird Belles and Paul Parker and All The Right Friends will bring the festival feeling to the show in the evening, with everything from rock ‘n’ roll, folk and blues to wartime classics and motown.

“A new Innovation Zone will show off the best in robotics thanks to Harper Adams University and there will be plenty of hands-on activities for people to have a go at.

“As a one-off this year we’ve devised a treasure map activity for children to take part in and receive a treat, as a nod to our hunt for the Peplow Challenge Cup of years gone by.

“And we’re also excited to welcome some VIPs who have made a difference to the town of Newport and the people who live here, to mark our 110th show.

“It is going to be a really special occasion.”

There will be more than 100 trade stands and 140 livestock - including qualifying events for both the Horse of the Year Show and Crufts.

Visitors can also enjoy the Burton Borough Band, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, Sheriffhales School children maypole dancing, Stafford Morris Men, gymnastics displays, sheep, bird and duck shows, an antique and country living marquee, handicraft and horticulture competitions.

Sally added: “One other exciting feature for me this year is the Festival of Food area with artisan food exhibitors and a variety of street food available.

“We have top local and national chefs who will tantalise the taste buds of our visitors and showcase the best of regional food and drink. We are delighted to have Cyrus Todiwala, star of the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen and other popular TV programmes, and Shropshire’s James Sherwin and Stuart Collins with us on the day showing what they do best.

“The Little Foodies area will see children learning to make sushi and fresh pasta and having a go at bobbing for apples to help a school win fruit and veg for a month as well as £100 of sports equipment. The Education Hub has plenty of new attractions too.”