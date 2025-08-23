Spacious Shrewsbury four-bed detached home with garden office and garage for £525,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Located in a highly desirable area near The Mount in Shrewsbury, this four-bedroom detached family house is listed for £525,000. Offering generous living space, a modern kitchen, flexible reception rooms, a garage, and a versatile garden office — this home is ideal for growing families seeking both comfort and adaptability.

4 bedroom detached house

Inside, you’re welcomed by an attractive reception hallway with cloakroom and WC. Two reception rooms, one currently used as a study, add flexibility for modern living. The impressive extended kitchen-diner features a large island, contemporary cabinets, and abundant natural light.

A utility room adds practicality. Upstairs, four well-proportioned bedrooms await, complemented by both a family bathroom and a separate shower room. Outside, the property includes a private rear garden, double garage, driveway parking, and a superb garden office perfect for work or play.

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Shrewsbury (Eastwood Road) is listed for £525,000

Features include two reception rooms (one study), a modern kitchen-diner with island, utility, and cloakroom

Four bedrooms, with both family bathroom and separate shower room

Private rear garden, garden office, integral garage, and driveway parking

Freehold property in a sought-after area close to local amenities, parks, and excellent schools

