Watch: SnowDome goes viral on TikTok with hilarious prank video

The “hilarious” video puts its own spin on the viral ‘anything but a cup’ trend and has amassed over 8 million views online across TikTok (3M) and Instagram (5M), since it was shared on Wednesday evening (20 August).

The challenge – which is popular on Instagram and TikTok – encourages people to swap traditional drinkware for unusual alternatives.

In the clip shared by the Midlands snow sports facility, employees sipped their drinks from a party hat, a chewing gum tub, and even a hot water bottle – with the hilarious results quickly racking up views and sparking amusement online.

Amongst the hundreds of comments from TikTok users were: “It’s coming out the bottom of the party hat!”, “What is this job and where can I apply?” and “This is the kind of work environment I want in the future.”

The video is gaining wider attention of popular online communities for viral news and entertainment. With the reaction snowballing online, the SnowDome says this may not be the last TikTok trend to make its way onto the slopes.

Isabelle Chadbourne, Co-Director at the SnowDome, shared: “We were genuinely staggered by the reaction to our video - it started out as a bit of fun with the team, but it’s snowballed far beyond what we expected. The SnowDome has always been about bringing people together with fun, energy and a touch of the unexpected, and we can’t wait to keep that spirit alive as we head towards our biggest event and in its 20th year, Santa’s Winter Wonderland.”