Others turned into The Hungry Caterpillar, the Adams Family, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Harry Potter to honour this year’s theme of books, characters and stories.

The hundreds of entrants walking and on floats went above and beyond with their brilliant costumes and their efforts were rewarded by the thousands who turned out to watch them, cheering, clapping and enjoying the day.

Knighton Town Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor waved to the crowds as he led the parade and he crowned the carnival princess Demi-Jade Clements on her decorated carriage by the cenotaph.

Demi-Jade was accompanied by her attendants are Harry James, eight, Bluebell Price, seven, Elin Jones, seven and Finlay Ingram, seven and they all looked beautiful.

The crowd’s appetite was whetted by a great display of vintage cars and tractors and the sound of Small Town Samba from Brecon got everyone dancing as they awaited the main parade.

Knighton Show and Carnival President Sarah Griffith said: “Thank you to one and all who came out to make the 2025 Knighton Show and Carnival the brilliant event it was!

“Huge thanks must go to the incredible committee of ordinary people who devote literally hours and hours of work behind the scenes for the entire year in the run up to the big day.

“Not just man hours but physical effort is needed with the setting up of the Community Centre and then the huge job of ‘creating’ the show ground.

“Our Chairman Paul Davies leads this team of great hearted folk who simply want to make a wonderful event for our community to enjoy - and I think from the comments and messages I have had alone - they definitely achieved that with bells on!

“The procession was truly spectacular with a great amount of floats and lots of walkers too - the efforts some went to were truly mind blowing

“The Princess sparkled and looked resplendent on her beautifully hand decorated ‘carriage’ with all her attendants.

“The Samba Band set the rhythm for the day with their hypnotic beat giving us all a lift and feel good factor

“And of course our very own Knighton Silver Band making their mark at The Community Centre.”

The community centre was packed with exhibits for the horticultural section and there were more entries than last year and many were from first timers who had never entered the show before.

The quality and variety of items was a very high standard, with the youngest entrant being just two right up to people who have entered for years.

The President had a difficult job to choose The President’s Choice award as all the entrants were so good

Up on the field the upbeat atmosphere continued with a huge variety of entertainment.

New for this year and both extremely popular were Splat the Teacher, from John Beddoes school and the Human Fruit Machine too. Both seemed to draw the crowds and lots of laughter!

There were attractions for everyone including Pig Racing, Hawkeye Falconry, the Tug of War, the strong Welsh Axemen and circus skills. The dog show was back and the gun dog scurry was popular and there was constant live music and a huge array of food and drink options

There were inflatables of different kinds for all ages, giant Lego and garden games and children’s races, as well as donkey rides.

Knighton is one of few towns that hold two parades in one day and the evening parade was also wonderful and it was followed by the spectacular firework finale.

Sarah added: “Radnor Hills very kindly gave us bottled water so everyone could have some for free. We are very grateful to Will Watkins for this generous donation!

“The Show was closed followed very swiftly by a superb display of fireworks up on the field.

“The weather was very kind to us this year with it being just the right temperature and zero rain - very pleasing to know the effort put in would not be dampened down by anything.

“The turnout of spectators in town for both the day and evening processions was heart-warming and it really embodies what this day is really about - Community!

“So whatever part you played, be it volunteering, entering an exhibit, being part of the procession, being part of a stall on the field, entering your piggie or dog or just paying to enter and enjoy yourselves – thank you…because none of this would have happened without you

“Roll on next year!!………Get your thinking caps on we want to make it bigger and better once again”

