Chester Zoo welcomes two rare orange primates who are first of their kind to ever live at the zoo

The pair of tiny golden lion tamarins, named George, who is seven, and Leaf, who is 12, are the first of their kind to ever live at the zoo.

Standing at just eight inches tall, the duo has been caught on camera as they explored their new home for the first time, where they live alongside other species of rare primates.

Golden lion tamarins are named after their luxuriant, vibrantly coloured coat and a distinctive mane-like ruff around their heads.

Golden lion tamarins George and Leaf make their debuts at Chester Zoo.

In the wild, golden lion tamarins hail from the forests of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where only a few hundred remained until zoo conservationists stepped in to help bring the species back from the brink of extinction.



The colourful monkeys are classified as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of threatened species - a result of construction, the expansion of livestock farming and logging in their forest home.

James Star, Primate Keeper at Chester Zoo, said: “Leaf and George have moved in with the titi monkeys, pygmy marmosets, emperor tamarin and a goeldi monkey, and they all seem to be getting along brilliantly.



“Lion tamarins have elongated fingers and hands that allow them to forage for insects in tree crevices that are otherwise out of reach for the other species they live with, and we’ve already seen them using this kind of foraging behaviour. Despite their tiny stature, standing at the same size as a bottle of pop, their distinctive coats and charismatic behaviour make them easy to spot when they’re jumping from tree to tree in their new home.



“Golden lion tamarins are a major zoo conservation success story. There were once only a few hundred remaining in the wild. But a coordinated breed and release programme was initiated across conservation zoos around the globe, and the population quickly bounced back, helping to turn it around and bring them back from the brink.”

The tamarins play a vital role in the health of their native forest, consuming wild fruits and then passing seeds in their faeces as they travel through their range.

The seeds they spread effectively land within a packet of premade fertiliser, giving the young trees and other plants in the forest all the nutrition they need to grow.

Nick Davis, Mammals General Manager at Chester Zoo, said: “Golden lion tamarins are an iconic species with an important conservation story to tell, and it’s great to welcome this highly endangered species to Chester Zoo for the very first time. They really are a must see for our visitors.

“Alongside the conservation breeding programme George and Leaf are part of for these precious primates, we are also supporting primate conservation work around the globe, protecting threatened forests and the species that depend on them, in South America, Madagascar and Southeast Asia."

