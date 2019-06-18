Early summer blooms bring back memories of David Austin

At a time that was favoured by the Shropshire rose breeder, the spring to summer transition has seen a vast array of colour burst into the gardens in Albrighton to mark the start of the flowering period.

With the earliest variety of rose blooming in May, green-fingered rosarians will now tend to a number of new species up until around November time.

David Austin Junior, said: "As visitors will be able to see, the gardens here in Albrighton are bursting into wonderful colour and fragrance as we speak.

"This first flush in June is a time my father very much looked forward to – as we all do – with a sense of excitement and anticipation.

"We are eternally proud of the legacy my father has left in these gardens, greenhouses, fields and roses; to be able to continue the work that he began more than 50 years ago and to share our passion for these beautiful plants with people all over the world remains a joy and a privilege."

Michael Marriott, head rosarian at David Austin Roses, added: "The rose garden is looking truly wonderful at this time of year.

"It has taken months of preparation that started in the New Year with the whole garden being pruned.

"Since then we have been able to watch as these wonderful flowers come to light."

With Shropshire having been under fire from torrential rain, Mr Marriott ensures that many roses are able to withstand the downpour.

"Some varieties do suffer, but we have many bulletproof flowers that are immune to bad weather," he said.

"In fact, now is the perfect time to come and see the differences in roses and see which ones can withstand a storm or two – while of course not forgetting to stick your nose in each one to smell their unique fragrance."