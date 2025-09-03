Join the ‘Harvest Hoedown’ on the farm this September

The experience will be included in entry to the farm’s multi award-winning PLAY@ farm attraction – alongside indoor and outdoor play areas and animal interactions – from Friday, September 5, though to Monday, September 22 (with the farm open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays throughout the month).

The event was a hit last year, with families relishing the chance to get hands-on picking produce and learning about the farm to fork journey. Farmer Richard Bower has once again teamed up with fellow farmer and foodie influencer Milly Fyfe, who shares easy recipes encouraging families to cook from scratch through her channels No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents, and has once again curated a series of recipes to inspire families to cook up a storm with their hand picked produce when they get home.

Farmer Richard Bower has joined forces with fellow farmer and foodie influencer Milly Fyfe, who has created recipes to inspire visitors how to use their veggies at home. Picture: Lower Drayton Farm

Harvest Hoedown will see visitors learn about and pick a different crop each week - Fruit & Foraging week (Fri 5, Sat 6, Sun 7 & Mon 8 Sept) will see visitors pick apples and other wild-growing fruits like sloes and blackberries from the hedgerows around the farm. On Saturday 6th Milly Fyfe will lead the foraging expedition and will also invite visitors to get their collected apples pressed in her apple press.

The event will see families get hands-on picking fruit and veg to take home and cook. Picture: Lower Drayton Farm

Week two (Fri 12, Sat 13, Sun 14 & Mon 15 Sept) will be all about picking delicious, fresh beetroot and sweetcorn from the fields and in week 3 (Fri 19, Sat 20, Sun 21 & Mon 22 Sept) families can pull on their wellies and dig spuds in the potato patch. Richard says: “Last year was the first time we ran Harvest Hoedown and it was a real highlight of our year – it was fantastic to see so many people keen to learn about farming and using fresh, local produce to cook from scratch. This year is a little different - the extremely hot and dry weather this summer has been a real challenge for farmers. Yields are down across the board on our crops, so we’ve changed the format slightly to reflect this - but visitors will still enjoy a great family day out and leave with some delicious fruit or veg to enjoy at home.

“Customers who have visits left from their summer, August or back to school passes can also use them for this great event.”

Harvest Hoedown is included in PLAY@ admission up to Monday, September 22, with full day weekend tickets just £12pp when booked online in advance: playatthefarm.co.uk