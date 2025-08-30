'We are so grateful': Chair of Market Drayton arts venue steps down after more than 40 years
The chair of trustees for Market Drayton's arts venue has stepped down after more than 40 years of service.
Geoff Vernon was one of the founding supporters whose vision drove the Market Drayton centre’s creation back in 1984, when a redundant chapel in the centre of the town was put up for sale.
Mr Vernon has been a stalwart supporter, and chair of trustees, through the two subsequent major developments, which have created a state-of-the-art auditorium, meeting spaces for community activities, and a much-loved coffee shop.