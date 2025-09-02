Church Stretton villagers turns phone box into one of the UK's smallest museums

The former BT call box in All Stretton was taken over by Church Stretton Town Council last year.

The old pay phone, at the base of Castle Hill, where it meets the Shrewsbury Road, was handed to the All Stretton Village Society.

The society, which was set up to preserve the quality of the village, had a number of proposals for the call box, including turning it into a small library or a creating a a fruit and veg exchange for locally grown produce.

The tiny museum in All Stretton (picture: All Stretton Village Society)

But then the group hit upon the idea of creating a tiny museum to showcase the village and surrounding areas.

Rick's model inside the call box (picture: All Stretton Village Society)

Local man Rick Clarke was tasked with making a model of the area and spent three weeks recreating All Stretton in tiny detail.

The All Stretton Village Society said the model shows the layout of the village, and displays information.

The call box was also filled with about key locations and buildings in the village.

While the smallest museum in Shropshire, the village was not the first to turn an abandoned call box into a museum.

Warley Museum in West Yorkshire was also a former telephone box and was opened in 2016 containing a display of artifacts donated by residents.