McPhillips completes final phase of Chester Zoo transformation with new luxury safari-style lodges

The 51 contemporary safari-style lodges and two-storey welcome building represent the culmination of almost a decade-long partnership between the Telford-based construction specialist and the zoo – the UK's most visited attraction outside London.

The collaboration began in 2018 with McPhillips delivering a state-of-the-art facility to support conservation breeding, followed by Heart of Africa – a new area which is home to 57 threatened African species and the zoo's biggest ever development project – and now The Reserve.

The Reserve at Chester Zoo. Picture: Chester Zoo

McPhillips contracts director Andrew Dunham said the partnership had transformed Chester Zoo into a world-class destination combining conservation, education and luxury hospitality.

“This has been an extraordinary journey spanning almost 10 years and three major projects," he said.

“From conservation facilities protecting endangered species, through the stunning Heart of Africa savannah-inspired experience, to these luxury lodges offering guests exclusive overnight experiences – we've helped create something truly special.

“The Reserve at Chester Zoo represents the pinnacle of this partnership, showcasing our expertise in delivering complex hospitality developments in unique environments whilst maintaining the highest standards of animal welfare.”

The Heart of Africa project, completed earlier this year, created an immersive eight-acre African experience featuring 14 buildings. The development is regionally significant boosting jobs and visitor numbers.

The Reserve, which opened to the public on August 18, builds on this success, offering guests extraordinary overnight experiences that help protect the wild world, from intimate lodges to spacious VIP suites with private balconies and exterior baths.

The signature Giraffe VIP Lodges provide unparalleled views and luxury amenities, all designed with sustainability at their core to align with Chester Zoo's ambition to achieve net zero by 2030.

Chester Zoo's facilities and development director Cathy Lunn said the partnership with McPhillips had been transformational for the attraction.

“McPhillips consistently delivered professional work of the highest standard throughout our partnership,” she said.

“This collaborative approach and attention to detail has helped create what will undoubtedly become landmark attractions. We couldn't have asked for a better partner for these ambitious projects.”

The success of working within an active zoo environment – where construction noise must be managed and animal welfare prioritised – demonstrates McPhillips' specialist expertise in complex, sensitive projects.

During the Heart of Africa development, McPhillips worked closely with each animal team, holding weekly liaison meetings to understand how different species would respond to construction activities.

Andrew added: “Chester Zoo's trust in appointing us for three successive major projects over almost a decade is testament to the quality of our delivery and our understanding of the charity’s unique requirements. This long-term partnership approach is exactly how we like to work – building relationships that deliver exceptional results.”

The Reserve development includes innovative sustainable construction features and complements the existing Heart of Africa experience, creating a comprehensive destination that positions Chester Zoo at the forefront of modern wildlife attractions globally.

McPhillips is one of the region’s leading construction companies and has delivered more than 140 projects as principal contractor with a value of £300 million in the last five years.