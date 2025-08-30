Road closure and traffic delay warnings as hundreds to decend on Shropshire for return of Ellesmere triathlon

The eagerly anticipated annual event will welcome athletes of all levels, from novices to professionals, to compete in the scenic surroundings of Ellesmere.

Featuring a scenic open-water swim in the mere, a scenic bike ride through the Shropshire countryside, and a closed-road run, the annual event sees hundreds of competitors descending on the border town.

The Shropshire Triathlon has been held at the mere for more than three decades, having first taken place in 1992.

The event will be taking place on Sunday, August 31, between 7am and 4pm, centred around Cremone Gardens.

A past triathlon in Ellesmere

A road closure is required for the multi-lapped running element, from Cremone Gardens, up Swan Hill to Stocks Lane (Coptiviney).

The closure is likely to be in place until 4pm, but access will be available when safe to do so, with marshals on the route to provide assistance and warnings as required.

For the biking section, roads will be open to normal traffic, but organisers are warning of "possible minor delays" at times.

A past triathlon in Ellesmere

The Middle and Olympic bike course will take competitors along the A495, A525, and A539 to Bronington, Redbrook, and Overton, and then back to Ellesmere via the A528.

The Sprint course loop will take competitors along the A495 to Hanmer, the A539 to Penley, and the A528 back to Ellesmere.

Marshals will be along the route to provide assistance and warnings as required and there may be some short duration traffic control in place.