Alton Towers Resort searching for scoundrel to work at new dungeon attraction

The attraction is looking for a 'Guest Experience Host' responsible for 'atmosphere balancing'.

The role requires no previous acting ability or experience, instead relying on the applicant having a natural penchant for the dark side of life to inspire revulsion amongst future theme park revellers as they enter the attraction.

A ‘Guest Experience Host’ recruitment poster, which has been unveiled by Alton Towers Resort, in Covent Garden to find the UK’s ‘most detestable personalities’ for the forthcoming Alton Towers Dungeon

Launched officially on the Alton Towers Jobs website, the job is described as 'a truly unique opportunity' with the appointed individual being responsible for 'atmosphere balancing '– countering guests enjoyable experience with outrageous behaviour in order to create an inhospitable and tense environment.

It goes on to describe the nature of the role as requiring an individual 'with the ability to cause outrage to a confident level' and one who can 'work comfortably surrounded by rats (both literally and personified)'.

Hoping to find the UK’s biggest scoundrels for the role, Alton Towers Resort also launched a series of targeted adverts focused on specific existing job roles that may mirror the specifications required.

The job description goes on to describe the role as short-term and part-time, focusing initially on the opening weekend with a potential to extend throughout the year across weekdays, weekends and bank holidays if successful'.

Alongside a pro-rata pay package, the position also comes with a great benefits package including a premium season pass, guaranteeing free entry for the next 10 years.

Application deadline is Saturday, March 23 and details should be sent to DungeonJob@alton-towers.com.

