Dungeon attraction coming to Alton Towers

The Alton Towers Dungeon will explore Staffordshire's darkest moments in history with a combination of interactive shows, live actors, and 'cutting edge theming and technology'.

A release from the attraction says guests will be 'screaming with laughter' while being sentenced by the Bishop of Stafford, surviving the plague, enduring The Torturer and also making a stop at the Witch of Burslem’s haunted cottage.

The Alton Towers Dungeon will draw on the best of the Dungeons’ brand and apply Alton Towers’ expertise in family entertainment to bring to life some of the spookiest tales from the local area.

The 45 minute experience will include five actor-led shows and a scary boat ride, with the recommended age for guests advised as 10 years and over.

The Dungeon will open on March 23, when the Theme Park reopens for the 2019 season with more information yet to be revealed.

