Knighton venue to host a special film screening as part of the Borderlines Film Festival

Flicks in the Sticks – Knighton will be showing The Choral on Friday, March 13.

The Choral is a 2025 British historical drama film co-produced and directed by Nicholas Hytner and written by Alan Bennett.

Set in 1916, during World War I, in the fictional town of Ramsden, Yorkshire, the film follows the members of the local choral society which recruits a disparate group of townspeople for a performance of Edward Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius, a work chosen because it was not written by a German.

It stars Ralph Fiennes, Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong, Robert Emms, and Simon Russell Beale.

As World War I rages on, Dr. Henry Guthrie takes over a British choral society that's lost most of its men to the army.

The community soon discovers that the best response to the chaos of war is to make beautiful music together.

The doors, bar and café will be open at 7pm and the film starts at 7.30pm

Tickets are only £6.50

