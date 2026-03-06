Sharon Osbourne to bring Ozzfest back to Birmingham's Villa Park with 'two dates in 2027'

Ozzfest was a heavy metal music festival created by the late Ozzy Osbourne and his wife in 1996, featuring performances from many well-known metal and hard rock bands - including Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Slayer, Pantera and Machine Head - and toured mainly across the United States and other countries.

Ozzy, born John Michael Osbourne in Aston, Birmingham, passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, leaving behind a monumental legacy in rock and heavy metal. He rose from humble beginnings to become known worldwide as the “Prince of Darkness” and the “Godfather of Heavy Metal.”

Sharon Osbourne the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, pictured at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery

Now, his wife and mother of three of his children, Sharon has pledged to bring back Ozzfest in his memory with shows at Villa Park - the home-ground of his favourite football team Aston Villa and the venue of the final show he performed in weeks before his death.

Speaking to her son Jack on The Osbournes' podcast, Sharon said: "Ozzfest is coming back, now you have to plan these things two years up front, so we're looking at 2027, Aston Villa.

"We want to do two days at Aston Villa and then come to America. We want to hear from everyone where we should go in America."

Watch The Osbourne's Podcast below:





When their son Jack Osbourne asked who she would want to see be part of it, Sharon replied: "We’ve got to find a lot of young, new talent, because that’s what’s your dad would want."

However, she clarified that it would not be a touring festival for now - but it may be taken to the US in 2028 if it does well. “See how it does, and if people want it, we’ll be there," she added.

Sharon went on to explain how planning the shows is helping her cope with the grief of losing her husband of 43 years. She told her son she's "keeping busy otherwise [she'd] go mad", adding: "The time to just sit and do nothing has gone and I'm better keeping busy."