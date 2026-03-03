Peaky Blinders: 'The new generation have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride' - Steven Knight reveals what we can expect from sequel series

Two new six-episode seasons will introduce viewers to a whole new gang of Shelbys dealing with life in the 1950s.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” Knight told Netflix. “Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride.”

Set in 1953 the Peaky sequel will introduce a whole new world for the Shelby clan. After being heavily bombed in World War II, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.

The new project is a Kudos and Garrison Drama production. Its executive producers are Knight, as well as Cillian Murphy, Karen Wilson, and Martin Haines for Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan for the BBC, and Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley, who will oversee for Netflix.

Steven Knight

“We couldn’t be more excited to be embarking on a new chapter of Peaky Blinders with our wonderful partners at Kudos, Garrison Drama and the BBC,” said Qureshi. “There are few modern storytellers to match Steven Knight, and we will be on the edge of our seats as he returns to the streets of Birmingham and to the next generation of the Shelby family. Along with our global audience, we are ready to be captivated anew!”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, is equally excited to continue the Peaky Blinders story. “This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas,” she said. “Steven has worked his magic once again, and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama, and Netflix on this epic show. There’s plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!”