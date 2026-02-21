Toby Hay will be performing at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Saturday, March 7 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

‘New Music for the 6 String Guitar’ is the 7th studio album from Radnorshire-based guitarist Toby.

His debut in 2017 ‘The Gathering’, and 2018’s, ‘The Longest Day’, were both nominated for the Welsh Music Prize.

This new album is a follow up to 2019’s ‘New Music For The 12 String Guitar’.

Since then, he has released two collaborative albums, 2023’s self-titled ‘Jim Ghedi & Toby Hay’ released on the legendary Topic label, and 2024’s ‘After a Pause’, with Aidan Thorne, released on his own, Cambrian Records.

Like its 12 string predecessor, the concept for the new record was dreamt up by London label The state51 Conspiracy. The idea was to ask Roger Bucknall of Fylde guitars to build a new custom instrument specifically for a guitarist to write and record music for.

The ‘Curlew’ custom 6 string is made from Macassar Ebony and light- coloured Cedar and is set up to play in Toby’s unique tunings. The album was recorded over three days in the Wood Room at Real World Studios. All tracks are live performances with no overdubs.

The natural world is a recurring theme across these 12 tracks, with inspiration ranging from Hay’s time working for the Radnorshire Wildlife Trust, to his recent Masters in Music and The Environment from the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Inspiration also comes from Hay’s connection to his local landscape, his home in the Cambrian Mountains, and his sheep dog Bear. But, ultimately, this is an album that explores the relationship between musician and instrument.

With the guitar being built by Roger Bucknall, the album mixed by Tchad Blake, and the photography by Julian Broad, this album is full of talented contributions from masters in their fields.

“I have been very lucky. Tchad and Julian are both local to me here in mid Wales, and to have them involved is such a privilege. Roger is an absolute legend in the world of guitar making, and this instrument is stunning”

Tickets for the concert are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s.

They are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682463