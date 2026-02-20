Two heavy metal tribute bands, one fantastic gig in Mid Wales in March

Moretallica is the UK's premier Metallica tribute band

AC/DC UK and Moretallica will play at the Pavilion in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, March 14 from 7.30pm until 11pm.

AC/DC UK have been described as Europe’s most explosive tribute.

After well over a decade on the scene, AC/DC UK are proud to boast one of the best reputations in the business.

A band that has played over 20 countries worldwide, on TV to audiences of millions, at some of the biggest festivals with iconic bands, with several AC/DC band members, and even cameoing in Hollywood Blockbuster.

AC/DC UK have firmly established themselves as one of the must see bands on the tribute circuit.

The band have been described as ‘Electric’, ‘Thoroughly Convincing’,‘Spectacular’, and with one of the biggest productions in Europe it’s easy to understand why.

A full sized show boasts 6x fully firing cannons, a gigantic Hells Bell, inflatable Rosie, and giant Angus Caps that adorn the wall of Marshall speakers. Coupled with incendiary and energetic performances, there’s all the ingredients for a truly unforgettable show.

In addition, AC/DC UK have had involvement with those either currently or formerly involved with the icons themselves.

The band have shared the stage with Bob Richards (Play Ball / Rock Or Bust), Tony Currenti (High Voltage), Stevie Young, and soon to add Simon Wright (Fly On the Wall / Blow Up Your Video).

The band also cameo’d in Sylvester Stallone’s Expend4bles, playing the role of the House Band at Barney’s favourite bar. After jamming a few bars on set, Stallone quipped with a chuffed smirk, 'You Guys Are Pretty Good’.

AC/DC UK plan to bring the explosive stage show as far and wide as possible in 2026.

Moretallica is the UK's premier Metallica tribute band, delivering the closest experience to the real thing with unmatched energy, authenticity, and passion.

In 2026, Moretallica hit the road with their boldest theme yet: a tour marking three massive Metallica milestones celebrating 40 years of Master of Puppets, 30 years of Load, and 10 years of Hardwired... to Self-Destruct.

Expect the biggest, boldest setlist yet-packed with fan favourites, deep cuts, and timeless anthems!

Formed in 2012, Moretallica is built on a foundation of musical excellence and a deep respect for Metallica’s legacy.

With 70+ years of combined live experience across Europe and the UK, the band has earned a reputation for being the most authentic and exciting Metallica tribute on the circuit.

Performing with the same gear as Metallica and known for their explosive stage energy, a Moretallica show is the most hard-hitting, high-octane Metallica tribute show in the UK.M. Moretallica will be taking inspiration from Metallica's current M72 world tour by featuring songs from that album as well as looking at some of the deeper cuts Metallica have been throwing in over the past couple of years, all while still delivering the classic tracks you expect to hear at a Metallica show!

Tickets are £22 and they are available at https://www.universe.com/events/ac-dc-uk-moretallica-tickets-25XKT9?ref=Web

For more information call 01597 258118 or email events@pavilionmidwales.org.uk