One of England's most popular poets is bringing his show to Presteigne

Luke Wright – Later Life Letter will be at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, March 15 at 7.30pm with doors open at 7pm.

It is the perfect Mother’s Day event - an hour of brilliant stand-up and poetry based on the book Later Life Letter published January, 2026 by Fleet.

Later Life Letter tells the story of Luke Wright’s adoption – the life he leads, and the one he might have done.

What’s it like to stumble across your birth mother on Facebook? How do you honour the parents who have raised you while satisfying a curiosity about where you came from? Is it telling that you married a social worker?

Wright navigates his audience through a warm and honest hour of poems and stand-up with the wit, pathos, and silliness that has made him one of the most popular live poets in England.

This is a frank account of what it means to be someone’s child told by a performer who really knows what he’s doing.

Expect raucous laughter, tear-stained cheeks, and a little smattering of drum n bass.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/674037