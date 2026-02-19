Dance, poetry and pysanky eggs - three great reasons to head to a Kington venue this March

The month at the Oxford will start on Sunday, March 1 with Beating the Bounds.

Taking place from 12pm until 3pm, with artist-in-residence Maya Rose Edwards, it is a chance to take part in the ancient folk tradition of beating the bounds. It is part of the Borderlands art project with Meadow Arts. All welcome, hot drinks provided at The Oxford Arms. The bar and café will be open from 12 until 4pm. Free admission.

The Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome will take place on Wednesday, March 4 from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Free admission.

Let’s Dance will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 11am until 4pm. It is a chance to take part in the biggest national festival of dance at The Oxford Arms, with taster sessions and demonstrations from local dance teachers and groups throughout the day. The bar and café will be open throughout. Free admission.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

Kington Poetry Festival in a day will take place on Saturday, March 21 from 11am until the evening. Held in association with Ledbury Poetry, join organisers for a day of creative sessions, a poetry slam, and performances from guest poets. It Includes sessions for children, and all ages are welcome. Food will be available from Lockdown Dhaba and the bar will be open throughout. Free admission.

Quiz night at The Oxford Arms will take place on Friday, March 27 from 6pm until 10pm. Teams of a maximum of four people are needed and entry is £3 per person. There will be a cash prize for the winning team and the bar will be open throughout.

Creative Workshop will take place at The Oxford Arms on Sunday, March 29 from 2pm until 4pm.

This month’s activity is decorating pysanky eggs! Payment is by donation of a suggested £5 and the live 100 Club draw will take place at 3pm. The bar and cafe will be open from 12pm until 4pm.

Regular opening hours in March include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in March from 10am until 12.30pm.

The Oxford Arms is open on occasional Sundays over the winter. See the website for the latest updates.

For updates on all events visit the website openarmskington.co.uk, call 07301081444, or email info@openarmskington.co.uk



