Multi-instrumentalist and popular musician to play at a Builth Wells venue in March

Phil Beer will be at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Saturday, March 7 at 7.30pm with doors open at 7pm.

Phil is the multi-instrumental half of the west country’s award-winning acoustic duo, Show of Hands.

With a professional career of over 36 years, Phil has a great deal of material to draw on for his solo appearances, which are an eclectic mix of traditional tunes, covers of Springsteen or The Hollies, together with his own compositions and songs from his contemporaries.

All are songs and music of memory and significance sung in the subtle and melodic Phil Beer style and interjected with musings and amusings to an almost personal audience.

It is a treat of past and current favourites from one of the most popular musicians on the acoustic circuit.

Tickets are £20 for adults and there is GENZ offer with limited availability and these tickets must be booked via the box office.

All tickets are subject to a £1 admin fee.

Tickets are available at https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873675988 or call the box office on 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk