Kate Humble announced as host for Visit Herefordshire Tourism Awards

After a successful inaugural year the awards have quickly become even more competitive with a 46% increase on entrants on last year.

The enthusiasm for the new awards has delighted the judging panel of independent industry professionals, who have been visiting the finalists to identify the 2025 winners.

What’s more, the award-winning tourism businesses automatically progress to the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

With over 70 businesses across the county having been named as finalists, everyone will come together to celebrate their achievements at the awards event and find out which tourism provider in each of the16 categories will be crowned winners.

Kate will be hosting the event and helping to announce the winners.

She lives and breathes nature, simple living and British country life and her TV series include Escape to the Farm, Springwatch and Wild Shepherdess.

She is the author of six books including A Year of Living Simply and Thinking on My Feet (shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize and the Stanford Travel Writing Award) two recipe books, President of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWF) and regularly writes on wildlife, rural and environmental affairs, travel and wellbeing for various publications, including Wanderlust magazine.

“I’m delighted to be hosting the Visit Herefordshire Tourism Awards. As everyone in tourism knows, it takes a great deal of imagination, hard work and dedication to make any business connected with the sector a success, and these awards will recognise what a wealth of talent there is in Herefordshire.

“It also gives those winning businesses the chance of national recognition at the VisitEngland Awards later in the year. It’s going to be an exciting and inspiring night,” commented Kate.

Diane Mansell, CEO of Herefordshire County BID/Visit Herefordshire, commented:

“We are so excited to be on the cusp of year two of the Visit Herefordshire Tourism Awards. With the success of last year’s inaugural awards, we have announced two new categories – Retailer and Wedding Venue and have been so heartened by such an increase in entrants now the awards are gathering momentum.

I’m thrilled that Kate will be joining us to be our host. Not only is she a professional presenter, but she is a champion for responsible tourism, especially the challenges faced in a largely rural counties like Herefordshire. In her broadcasting work she travels widely and when back home she has a real understanding of what it takes to deliver excellence, as a business owner in the sector herself.

In a year that began with Hamnet showcasing the historic landscapes and villages of Herefordshire, to now be able to shine a light on the people that make it such a welcoming place is so gratifying. This shortlist is a remarkable group of businesses that exemplify innovation, dedication, and excellence in Herefordshire’s Visitor Economy.”

These awards provide an opportunity for businesses to be recognised among the country’s finest, offering industry-wide exposure and a chance to be named as one of the best tourism businesses in England.

The full list of shortlisted businesses, and further information about the awards, can be found on the Herefordshire County BID website. https://www.herefordshirecountybid.co.uk/visit-herefordshire-tourism-awards/

The Awards event promises to be a highlight of the Herefordshire tourism calendar, bringing together local businesses, industry leaders, and tourism professionals for a night of celebration and recognition.