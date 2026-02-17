Four fire stations from Wales and England will host charity car washes at the same time

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s (MAWWFRS) Presteigne and Knighton Fire Stations, together with Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service’s (HWFRS) Kington and Kingsland Fire Stations, will each host a community car wash in support of two important charities.

In Presteigne the event is being held in memory of Elsa Layton-Jones and Ivy Oldershaw.

There will also be a raffle, teas and coffee and the chance to soak the crew in the stocks so it should be fun for all the family.

Presteigne's car wash will take place at John Beddoes School from 9.30am until 2pm

The events aim to raise vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity and 2wish, helping to support both fire and rescue personnel and families affected by sudden bereavement.

The Fire Fighters Charity offers lifelong support to the mental, physical and social wellbeing of serving and retired Firefighters, their families, and other Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

Founded in 1943, the Charity is funded through donations and fundraising events by Fire and Rescue Services, and it is an essential resource for those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.

2wish works to ensure that all those affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young adult receives the bereavement support they need. The support they provide is free, confidential and tailored to each individual’s needs.

Each Fire Station will host its charity car wash between 9.30am and 2pm, offering members of the public the chance to support their local Firefighters while raising money for two important causes.

Community members are encouraged to bring their vehicles along and make a donation in return for a wash carried out by the crews.

In addition to on‑the‑day donations, the crews are inviting local businesses and residents to sponsor a Firefighter or Fire Cadet.

For a minimum contribution of £20, sponsors will not only be making a donation towards both charities, but will also be funding a personalised t-shirt for a Firefighter or Fire Cadet, with personalisation generously provided free of charge by Stitch. Sponsors will also be acknowledged with a thank‑you message shared across the Fire and Rescue Service’s social media channels.

Anyone wishing to sponsor a Firefighter or Fire Cadet is asked to contact the Presteigne Fire Station Facebook page directly.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting for On-Call Firefighters. On-Call Firefighters are an essential part of our Service and your community.

The role of an On-Call Firefighter provides many opportunities for personal and professional development, through training, teamwork, leadership and problem solving. On-Call Firefighters receive payment for their services, including retainer fees and call-out payments, supplementing their income from other employment.

Find out more information at https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/on-call-recruitment/