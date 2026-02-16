Llanwrtyd & District Heritage & Arts Centre will present a talk from Mary Thorley about the contribution of Welsh Women to the suffragette movement on Wednesday, February 25 at 7pm

Mary, a retired headteacher and former head of Teacher Training at University of Wales, Trinity St Davids, has been researching and discussing the suffragette movement, particularly focusing on the contributions of Welsh women.

This presentation aims to highlight the role of Welsh women in the national and international struggle for the vote and to shed light on the story of Rachel Barrett, a largely forgotten heroine of the movement.

Entrance is £3.

Llanwrtyd Gardening Club presents The National Gardens Scheme at the

Victoria Hall, in Llanwrtyd Wells on Thursday, February 26 at 7.30pm.

Gail Jones, South Powys publicity officer, will present a talk about the National Gardens Scheme explaining and promoting scheme activities in the county, and the physical and mental health benefits of gardens.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,300 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors the scheme has donated over £77.8 million to nursing and health charities and in 2025 made an annual donation of over £3.8 million.

Core beneficiaries include Carer’s Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Parkinson’s UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

All are welcome to attend and entry is £2 for non-members.

There will be a St David’s Day coffee morning in Llanwrtyd and District Heritage and Arts Centre on Saturday, February 28 from 10am until 12 noon.

Go along and join organisers for a cup of coffee and Welsh cake to celebrate St. David's Day.

The £2 admission includes refreshments, and there will also be a raffle and cake sale.

The Heritage Centre will re-open for regular visits on Thursday to Sunday from April 2.