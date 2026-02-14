National Live’s The Audience will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Thursday, February 26 at 7pm, Wednesday, March 18 at 11am and on Saturday, March 28 at 3.30pm.

For 60 years, Queen Elizabeth II met with each of her 12 prime ministers in a private weekly meeting.

This meeting is known as The Audience.

From Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron, the Queen advised her prime ministers on matters both public and personal.

Through these private audiences, the audience see glimpses of the woman behind the crown and witness the moments that shaped a monarch.

Returning to cinemas for the first time in over a decade, Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Olivier and Tony Award -winning hit production, directed by Stephen Daldry.

Peter Morgan’s Netflix phenomenon The Crown was based on this hit play that was captured live from London’s West End in 2013 and went on to become one of the most-watched NT Live productions.

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and £12 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873680769

For more information call 01982 552 555, email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk or visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/satellite