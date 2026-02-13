Royal Welsh Show organisers will take over the SV Arena following death of founder

Following the sad death of Aled Woosnam, SV Arena Director, and founder of Powys firm Severn Valley Events who operated the Arena, the RWAS has announced it will now be responsible for managing the site for the 2026 Show.

In paying tribute to Aled Woosnam, RWAS Chief Executive said; “Aled played a pivotal role in establishing the SV Arena in 2023. In doing so, he ensured that young people and families who visited the Royal Welsh had a safe and welcoming campsite and entertainment area. Aled will be sorely missed, and we extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Following Mr. Woosnam’s death, and Severn Valley Events’ decision to close the SV Arena, the RWAS has recognised that young people and families who visit and support the show will continue to need a safe, welcoming and enjoyable camping venue.



Society Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones said: “We therefore announce that we have reached an agreement with the Kinsey family - owners of Court Farm where the SV Arena was located - to assume the management of this area for the 2026 Show.”



Mr. Jones continued: “We will be working with experienced partners to deliver the campsite and entertainment complex.”



The RWAS have also confirmed that they will honour the bookings of all those who registered and paid for camping pitches prior to the announcement of SV Arena’s closure.



Over the coming days and weeks, everyone who has already made a booking will be contacted.

Further details on how to secure a pitch for the 2026 show will also be shared. Until then, anyone interested in securing a caravan or camping pitch, should register interest here: Register Your Interest



In closing, Aled Rhys Jones said; “We respect that this development has occurred due to tragic circumstances. It is our intention to build on the good work of the past and safeguard the future.”