Animation and orchestra to delight Birmingham with Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – 20th Anniversary Tour

Audiences are set to be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the acclaimed animated series.

The tour comes to Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on October 10.Since its debut on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series with The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an upcoming theatrical film, and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert marks the 20th anniversary of this franchise in a way that joyfully celebrates the connection fans have with the original series,” said Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. “We are thrilled to be able to bring this experience to new cities worldwide, with some fun surprises in store for concert attendees.”

​Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to Birmingham. Photo: Zdenko HANOUT

“We’re proud to be part of the global celebration of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s 20th anniversary,” said Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live, and Ollie Rosenblatt, CEO of Senbla. “Since the concert launched in 2024, the tour has played over 200 shows, and sold 400.000 tickets worldwide, which is a rare milestone that reflects just how deeply this series continues to resonate with fans of all ages.”

“When I started work on Avatar: The Last Airbender, it was a dream to have the music performed by an orchestra,” said composer Jeremy Zuckerman. “Now, over 20 years later, with the concert tour, that dream has come true in a way I never could have imagined. It’s profound for me to see the Avatar community of fans — so wonderfully diverse — come together to celebrate the show through its music.

"The atmosphere of joy at the concerts is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. I’m elated that more people will continue to share in it.”From taiko and erhu to soaring strings and delicate woodwinds, the music is set to come alive alongside the adventures of characters Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and more, all brought together by Zuckerman’s expanded arrangements and creative collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams.

Longtime fans and newcomers alike are set to experience Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before. For more information, visit www.avatarinconcert.com