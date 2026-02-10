Folk rock heroes Lindisfarne to bring their sound to Shrewsbury

Fronted by co-founder Rod Clements, the ever-popular Geordie band is set to bring to a winning repertoire of memorable songs to Shrewsbury on March 1.

Lindisfarne’s pioneering sound - fusing acoustic folk to blues-infused rock – has proven the perfect medium for its catchy tunes over the years.

Lindisfarne are coming to Shrewsbury. Photo: Marie-Pierre Garroway

Seventies’ hits ‘Lady Eleanor’ and ‘Run For Home’ continue to resonate down the years, while the Clements-penned ‘Meet Me On The Corner’ paved the way for Lindisfarne’s classic ‘Fog On The Tyne’ to become the UK’s top-selling album of 1972.

Clements said: "People keep coming back to Lindisfarne live and while that carries on, we carry on."