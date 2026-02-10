Folk rock heroes Lindisfarne to bring their sound to Shrewsbury
It’s almost time to meet them on the corner as folk rock veterans Lindisfarne get ready to perform at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn.
Fronted by co-founder Rod Clements, the ever-popular Geordie band is set to bring to a winning repertoire of memorable songs to Shrewsbury on March 1.
Lindisfarne’s pioneering sound - fusing acoustic folk to blues-infused rock – has proven the perfect medium for its catchy tunes over the years.
Seventies’ hits ‘Lady Eleanor’ and ‘Run For Home’ continue to resonate down the years, while the Clements-penned ‘Meet Me On The Corner’ paved the way for Lindisfarne’s classic ‘Fog On The Tyne’ to become the UK’s top-selling album of 1972.
Clements said: “People keep coming back to Lindisfarne live and while that carries on, we carry on.” For tickets visit https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/whats-on/lindisfarne/