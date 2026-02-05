Powys planners refuse proposal to upgrade wi-fi in historic Newtown pub

.In March last year, Paul Curran of JD Weatherspoon lodged a Listed Building Consent planning application with Powys County Council for the Black Boy Hotel in Newtown town centre.

Planning agent Harrison Ince Architects Ltd explained the proposal in a heritage statement.

Harrison Ince said: “This proposal aims to install a robust Wi-Fi infrastructure at The Black Boy, a JD Wetherspoon property, to improve connectivity for guests and staff.

“The installation includes multiple wireless access points and upgraded cabling, positioned across all levels of the building for optimised coverage.

“All works will align with the operational needs of the business and respect the historic value of the property.

“All new equipment, including access points and cabling, will be installed using existing cavities and pathways, particularly within false ceilings and walls.

“No external or visually impactful modifications are proposed, ensuring the building’s historical front elevation and interior features remain unchanged.

“Installation will require no structural modifications.”

“The proposed works aim to enhance the building’s functionality while maintaining its historical significance.”

During the consultation process the council’s Built Heritage Officer (BHO) advised that the application should be rejected as not enough information had been provided to thoroughly explain the proposal.

The BHO said that the “risk of harm’ to the building could not be fully assessed.

Planning officer Aled Williams said: “The BHO requested additional plans to illustrate the location of the proposed Wi-Fi access points and upgraded cabling.

“The BHO was not satisfied with only further floor plans being received.

“Whilst the proposal could be acceptable in principle, it is considered that further information is required – and has been requested – in order to provide sufficient evidence as to the location of the proposed works on the grade II listed building.”

Due to this he rejected the application.

The company bought the 17th Century Grade II-listed pub in 2013 and caused furore by saying they would rename it the Llywelyn ap Gruffudd.

Better known as Llywelyn Ein Llyw Olaf (our last leader) – he was a Prince of Gwynedd and Wales and was killed at Cilmeri near Builth Wells in December 1282 – his death led to the demise of the House of Aberffraw and the conquest of Wales by the English Crown.

During the 1270s Llywelyn had built Castell Dolforwyn at Abermule near Newtown.

Due to a backlash the name change was dropped.