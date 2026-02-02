Brand new single for The Puppini Sisters ahead of upcoming album
The Puppini Sisters have unveiled their brand new single, ‘Honeysuckle Rose’, the latest taste of their upcoming, celebratory, brand new album ‘The Birthday Party’, out on March 27.
The single is vintage Puppini in every way; a stylish cover of a Jazz standard in their own imitable style of close harmony.
It’s taken from their brand new record which marks 20 years since their debut album. They’ll also embark upon a celebratory run of UK dates - The Birthday Tour - taking place in May.
For two decades, The Puppini Sisters have brought vintage glamour and vocal fireworks to audiences around the world with fabulous frocks, festival stage appearances and platinum records. They have attracted famous fans from Michael Bublé and Cyndi Lauper to Robbie Williams and even King Charles.