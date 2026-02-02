Brand new single for The Puppini Sisters ahead of upcoming album

The single is vintage Puppini in every way; a stylish cover of a Jazz standard in their own imitable style of close harmony.

It’s taken from their brand new record which marks 20 years since their debut album. They’ll also embark upon a celebratory run of UK dates - The Birthday Tour - taking place in May.

The new Puppini Sisters album will be released in March

For two decades, The Puppini Sisters have brought vintage glamour and vocal fireworks to audiences around the world with fabulous frocks, festival stage appearances and platinum records. They have attracted famous fans from Michael Bublé and Cyndi Lauper to Robbie Williams and even King Charles.