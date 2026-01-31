Gwen yr Arth Wen: A new play tackling climate change is coming to Builth Wells this month

Gwen yr Arth Wen is written by award-winning playwright Chris Harris

Gwen yr Arth Wen (Gwen the Polar Bear) is a thought-provoking but light-hearted and age-appropriate exploration of climate change, the importance of home and of confidence.

It’s written by award-winning playwright Chris Harris, directed by Elan Isaac and performed by Isabella Colby Browne for audiences aged 6+ and their families.

The show is performed in Welsh, but audiences of non-Welsh speakers and Welsh learners alike will easily follow the story too.

Polar bear Gwen wakes up on a broken icecap hundreds of miles away from her family. On her perilous journey through the arctic sea, she will have to find her courage, as well as her way home.

Gwen yr Arth Wen is produced by Glesni Price-Jones with the support of The Riverfront in Newport, where rehearsals will take place; Welsh-language national theatre Theatr Cymru, who’ve provided technology and dramaturgy support; and Climate Cymru, whose youth climate ambassadors have created a bespoke education pack for schools to accompany the performances.

The tour will call in to Builth Wells where it will be performed at the library on Thursday, February 19 at 12pm and 3pm

Announcing the show, writer Chris Harris said: “Climate change can be a frightening concept for children, who may feel helpless when faced with the headlines. Gwen yr Arth Wen emphasises the positive outcomes of its resolution if we all work together to combat it. It seems like a scary obstacle, but it can be done.”

There will be no charge to attend the play at Builth library, but due to the limited space available and the fact that the library will still be open to the public, people are advised to contact Emyr Davies at emyr.davies@powys.gov.uk or the library beforehand to ensure space is available before attending.