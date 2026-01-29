DJ Paulette to join Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classic at Llangollen Pavilion

Pete Tong

Pete Tong’s world-renowned Ibiza Classics – featuring The Essential Orchestra – will headline TK Maxx presents Live At Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday June 25, and he will be joined by DJ Paulette for an unforgettable night celebrating the sound, spirit andenergy of the White Isle.

Final tickets are available now from llangollen.net

A true trailblazer of the dance music scene, DJ Paulette has spent more than 30 yearsshaping club culture both in the UK and internationally.

Born and raised in Manchester, sheremains a respected tastemaker, known for consistently “smashing” every set she plays.

One of only two women to hold a monthly residency at Manchester’s famous Haçienda, shehas also held iconic residencies at London’s Heaven and Ministry of Sound, Brighton’s ZapClub, and internationally in Paris and Ibiza, before returning home to continue influencing thescene.

Her career is decorated with major accolades, including DJ Mag Top 100 LifetimeAchievement, Keychange Inspiration Award, Night Time Industries AssociationAmbassadors of the Night and DJ of the Year at the Northern Music Awards - recognition ofher enduring influence and trailblazing impact on dance music worldwide.

DJ Paulette continues to light up clubs and festivals around the world, from WarehouseProject and Glitterbox to Homobloc, Hi Ibiza, Defected Malta, Flow Festival and FatboySlim’s Weekender, delivering disco, house, and techno with her signature energy. Crowds in Llangollen are in for a treat this summer when she brings that unstoppable vibe to PeteTong’s Ibiza Classics.

From the sun-soaked shores of Ibiza to the world’s biggest stages, Pete Tong has redefinedlive dance music.

Last year, he celebrated the 10th anniversary of Ibiza Classics with foursold-out nights at the Royal Albert Hall alongside The Essential Orchestra and such greatsas Becky Hill, Barbara Tucker, Damian Lazarus, David Morales, Paul Oakenfold, and SethTroxler.

Throughout his remarkable 30-plus year career, Pete has championed dance music on aglobal scale, constantly pushing boundaries and supporting new talent. His contributionswere formally recognised with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in 2021,honouring his outstanding impact on music and broadcasting.

Pete Tong joins a stellar lineup including Texan pop punk legends Bowling For Soup andfolk punk royalty Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, iconic Welsh trailblazers SuperFurry Animals, pop star Rick Astley, Scottish chart-toppers Deacon Blue, Britpopmastermind Alex James’ Britpop Classical, multi-platinum selling hitmaker Tom Grennan,global music icon Billy Ocean and legendary singer-songwriter David Gray who will all headline the iconic Welsh venue this summer.

