Early music ensemble Trio Sonoro will play as part of Music in New Radnor

Music in New Radnor will play host to the early music ensemble Trio Sonoro, who are Deborah Catterall, Gareth Glyn Davies and Richard Mackenzie on Saturday, February 14 at 7.30pm

Travel through time with our pilgrim on his musical journey from the 9th to the 17th century via the music of Josquin des Pres, Guillaume Du Fay, Francesco Landini, William Byrd, John Dowland and a host of other early composers.

Trio Sonoro will explain the programme, translate old texts and explore ‘hopping off’ points through the musical journey.

Mary Tolhurst, speaking for MiNR says ‘this promises to be a real treat for lovers of early music - an evening of captivating and entertaining early vocal pieces from two eminent singers, interspersed with lute solos by a master of the instrument.

They describe the programme as a mixture of beautiful, humorous, romantic, and just ‘plain daft’ in parts. And of course, this will sound wonderful in the marvellous, resonant acoustic of the Community Hall in New Radnor.

New Radnor is 7 miles west of Kington on the A44. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start.

Tickets are £15 and can be reserved in advance, from 01544 350746 / 07493 940683.

Bring your own booze as there is no bar this time.