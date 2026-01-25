'I'm continuing the campaign to rename Birmingham Airport after my hero Ozzy Osbourne - it would be unfair to the 80,000 supporters to stop now'

Dan Hudson, host of the A Gay and A NonGay podcast, launched the change.org petition to rename the city's airport following Ozzy Osbourne's death on July 22, 2025, aged 76 - just weeks after his final performance at Villa Park.

The petition captured the attention of thousands of metal fans and has now garnered the support of almost 80,000 people and raising £8,000 in donations. It has even been publicly endorsed by celebrities including Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne, his children Jack and Kelly and singer YungBlud.

Dan Hudson, co-host of A Gay and A Non-Gay podcast

However, the mission to capture the Aston-born legends legacy by renaming the site seemed hopeless after the airport 'ruled out' the rebrand towards the end of last year - but Dan has vowed he is not giving up as 'it just wouldn't be right.'

Speaking to the Express & Star about his plans for the campaign, Hudson said: "The airport were always going to say 'no' as an initial response, I think, if I put myself in their shoes. I think they just don't want to deal with it and said 'no' in the hopes it would go away.

"But that's just not how it works - 80,000 people have signed this now and people have donated £8,000 to this petition. When the airport said 'no', I had people contacting me saying they were sorry the campaign didn't work - but I'm not stopping now. Thousands of people are backing this and I don't feel that its fair on them to just stop now."