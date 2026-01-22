The month at the Oxford Arms will start on Wednesday, February 4 with the Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Free admission.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, February 11 from 10am until 12.30pm

It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

The Not Valentine’s Party will take place on Saturday, February 14 from 6pm. It will be for anyone who wants to escape Valentine’s Day, and attend an alternative party. More details are available on the website and admission is free.

Creative Workshop will take place at The Oxford Arms on Sunday, February 22 from 2pm until 4pm.

This month’s activity is calligraphy! Payment is by donation with a suggested £5. The live 100 Club draw will take place at 3pm, and the bar and café will be open from 12 until 4pm.

Regular opening hours in February include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in February, from 10am until 12.30pm.

The Oxford Arms is open on occasional Sundays over the winter. See the website for the latest updates.

For updates on all events visit the website openarmskington.co.uk, call 07301081444, or email info@openarmskington.co.uk