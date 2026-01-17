The sounds of country music will be played at a Llandrindod Wells venue, when a popular Mid Wales duo return.

Johnny and Hywel will be performing live at the Royal British Legion Club on Tremont Road on Saturday, January 31.

The pair will be playing from 8.30pm until late with their country music.

Johnny and Hywel bring their own take on classic melodies, sometimes with a Welsh twist, sometimes sing-a-long, sometimes both!

Tickets are £5 and they can be booked by contacting the legion on (01597) 822558 or by emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells - Royal British Legion.