Giving new life to cultural heritage, Cynefin will be at a Presteigne venue in February

'Cynefin' is the creative vision of musician, grain grower and cultural historian Owen Shiers.

Fascinated by music and history, it is a bid to give a modern voice to Ceredigion’s rich yet neglected cultural heritage.

Starting out from his home village of Capel Dewi in the Clettwr Valley and traveling through the local musical landscape, Owen unearths seasoned songs, poems and stories, giving them new life in the present.

A personal dispatch from the struggle to maintain a language, culture and way of life – cynefin is a uniqye musical project with a timely message.

Nominated for three awards at the Welsh Folk Awards 2023, Cynefin gives Owen a platform to ply his intricate arranging skills whilst taking him right back to his roots.

Doors will open at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s.

They are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682455