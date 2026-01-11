Shakespeare’s most magical comedy will be performed at a Builth Wells venue

Willow Globe Theatre will present A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, January 25 at 3pm

Shakespeare’s comedy bursts to life in this playful production, where fairies meddle, lovers lose their way, and a band of would-be actors stumble into enchantment.

Full of love, mischief, and mayhem, it’s a joyful celebration of imagination and wonder — the perfect way to brighten a winter’s afternoon.

Don’t miss this sparkling midwinter treat!

Tickets are £15 for adults and senior citizen, £7.50 for under 16s and £37.50 for a family deal and all tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873677084, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk