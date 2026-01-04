It will take place from April 17 to 19.

The springboard weekend invites the wider Presteigne community to dive into a vibrant mix of arts events.

Springboard 2026 will offer a vibrant mix of music, storytelling and talks.

Highlights will include performances by Ukrainian bandura virtuoso Galyna Grigoriadi, cellist Clare O’Connell and mezzo-soprano Lucy Gibbs with guitarist Declan Hickey, featuring music by local composer Jonty Watt.

Presteigne favourites, The Velvet Violin, play a cabaret-style evening gig with special guests and there will be drop-in music at Presteigne Library and a free children’s show – Dragon Tales with storyteller Philip Michell.

The weekend also features talks by Gavin Plumley and artist Dan Llywelyn Hall, alongside a community plant sale in Daphne’s Yard.

As part of the Presteigne Festival’s commitment to supporting emerging musical talent, six early-career composers will participate in a public workshop, developing new solo cello pieces under the mentorship of cellist Clare O’Connell, composer Mark Boden and George Vass.

Musical Director George Vass said; “Building on the success of our previous Springboard Weekends, we’re planning a further mini-Festival of arts events in early April 2026.

Lucy Gibbs, mezzo-soprano

Jonty Watt, composer

“Springboard will again provide an ideal jumping-off point for the Festival year, sharing a set of community events and launching our August Festival publicity in and around the town.”

The full programme is to be announced in early March.

For more information visit presteignefestival.com