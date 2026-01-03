Help stop JFK’s assassination at Mid Wales hotel’s dining experience!

That sets the scene for the JFK 1963 Interactive Theatre Dining Experience which is being hosted by The Metropole Hotel & Spa in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, February 28 next year.

Tickets are now on sale for what the hotel is describing as a “fully immersive American-themed evening where you become part of history”.

Guests will be encouraged to dress in 1960s fashion and work with fellow guests to solve puzzles, decode clues and race against the clock to help the motorcade through Texas.

The guests will be greeted by Texan officials who will point them in the direction of their tables which will be named after an American agency. They are there to help with the motorcade through Texas.

The performers engage with the guests as if it is 1963. The room is given two hours to complete the task, which is counted down on a projector screen and a prize is given to the agency that finishes first.

The evening is split into three parts: Part 1 is designed to get people up on their feet and interact with one another. Part 2 sees agents trying to figure out evidence retrieved from Jacqueline Kennedy’s handbag.

Part 3 is the climax of mission. A coding breaking, puzzle piecing, teamwork effort with just 10 minutes left before the motorcade begins. An original soundtrack of ‘60s style music is played throughout the event.

Because show ending has very graphic scenes filmed of the president’s assassination, teenagers aged 15 plus must be accompanied by an adult.

Histoire Productions, the team behind the hugely successful Titanic: Queen of the Ocean event hosted at the hotel in 2025, will be presenting the “unforgettable” evening.

The package includes an overnight stay in stylish en-suite accommodation, an evening three-course American-style set menu, the interactive JFK escape/mystery experience, full Welsh breakfast for two and full access to Rock Spa pool, sauna, steamroom and whirlpool.

Packages are from £125 per room with an option to extend the stay at discounted rates on February 27 or March 1. For more information, visit: https://www.metropole.co.uk/offer/jfk-1963-interactive-theatre-dining-experience/

The Metropole Hotel & Spa is a longstanding member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).



