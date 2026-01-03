A re-imagining of Hamlet is coming to a Powys arts venue

National Theatre Live: Hamlet will be screened to the Wyeside Arts Centre on Thursday, January 22 at 7pm, with doors open at 6.30pm

Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) is Hamlet in this fearless, contemporary take on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy.

Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate question – you know the one.

National Theatre Deputy Artistic Director, Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Operation Mincemeat) directs this sharp, stylish and darkly funny reimagining.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873675435, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk