Royal British Opera’s La Traviata (12A) will be shown at the Wyeside on Sunday, January 18 at 2pm, with doors open at 1.30pm

At one of her lavish parties, celebrated Parisan courtesan Violetta is introduced to Alfredo Germont.

The two fall madly in love, and though hesitant to leave behind her life of luxury and freedom, Violetta follows her heart.

But the young couple’s happiness is short-lived, as the harsh realities of life soon come knocking.

As intimate as it is sumptuous, La traviata features some of opera’s most famous melodies, and is a star vehicle for its leading soprano role sung by Ermonela Jaho.

In director Richard Eyre’s world of seductive grandeur, the tender and devastating beauty at the centre of Verdi’s opera shines bright.

The opera runs for 180 minutes and there will be two intervals

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673504, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk