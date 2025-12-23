Date high street favourite Next will start Boxing Day sales amid 2025 change - find your local store

As shoppers begin to emerge from Christmas celebrations, many head to the high street hoping to secure a bargain, whether it’s updating their winter wardrobe or planning ahead for the year to come.

For decades, Next has been synonymous with Boxing Day shopping, with some customers famously queuing from Christmas Day to be among the first through the doors.

Discounts of up to 50 per cent across clothing, footwear, homeware and furniture mean the sale attracts thousands each year, with many shoppers keen to stock up on wardrobe staples for the whole family.

However, Next has confirmed a key change to how its Boxing Day sale will operate this year.

When is the Next Boxing Day sale 2025 in stores?

In 2025, Boxing Day falls on Friday, December 26. As part of efforts to give staff additional time off over Christmas, Next will keep its stores closed on Boxing Day itself in a change that was introduced in 2022.

Instead, the retailer’s in-store Boxing Day sale will begin on Saturday, December 27, with many branches opening as early as 6am. Shoppers are advised to check local store opening times before travelling.

This approach has been used by the retailer in previous years.

Will the Next Boxing Day sale 2025 be available online?

Yes. The Next sale will launch online earlier, starting on Christmas Eve, Wednesday December 24.

NextPay members are already able to access VIP deals online, with discounts of up to 50 per cent available on selected items through the retailer’s website.

What is the Next VIP Boxing Day sale?

The VIP sale gives selected customers early access to sale items up to 48 hours before the main launch. Eligible shoppers can use the Next Sale Preview to browse discounted items in advance, note product codes and use the quick-buy option once the sale officially opens.

How can shoppers access the VIP sale?

VIP slots are allocated to selected customers, with invitations sent by email. Those who have not received an email can check their eligibility via the Next website.

To qualify, customers must hold a Next Credit account with at least £250 available credit, have kept at least one item from the current season, and must not have returned more than two-thirds of previous orders. Shoppers must also make a purchase during their VIP slot to remain eligible for early access in future sales.

What is included in the Next Boxing Day sale?

Next is expected to discount products across all major categories, including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, baby clothing, homeware and furniture.

Can sale items be returned?

Yes. Sale items bought from Next can be returned under the same policy as full-price purchases. Items must be returned within 14 days, whether bought online or in store.

Where is my nearest Next?

🛍️ Wolverhampton, Birmingham and the Black Country

Next Wednesbury – Gallagher Retail Park, Wednesbury, WS10

Next The Fort Shopping Park – Birmingham

Next Oldbury Green Retail Park – Oldbury B69

Next Sutton Coldfield – Princess Alice Drive, Sutton Coldfield

Next Wednesfield Bentley Bridge – Bentley Bridge Retail Park

Next Wolverhampton St Johns Retail Park – Wolverhampton

Next West Bromwich Newsquare – West Bromwich

Next Birmingham NEC / Next Outlet Birmingham NEC – NEC / Resort World area

📍 South Staffordshire & Staffordshire

Next Outlet Cannock (Designer Outlet) – McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, Cannock

Next Tamworth – Ventura Retail Park, Tamworth B78

Next Stafford – Queens Shopping Park, Stafford ST17

📍 Shropshire / Telford & Surrounds