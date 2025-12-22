Two Knighton housing estates light up their homes to raise money for charity

A big inflatable Santa welcomes people to this house in Knighton

Residents on Pontfaen and Fronhir estates are raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support this year

About ten houses on the Pontfaen and Fronhir estates have switched their amazing collections of lights and decorations on recently between approximately 5pm and 8pm every night and they will stay on until the New Year.

This year they are raising money for the MacMillan Cancer Support and there is a donation box situated in the Pontfaen estate for people to leave donations after viewing the bright display.

Ellen Roberts, who lives in Pontfaen said; “Visitors have commented saying they love the bright lights and Christmassy feel it brings to the town.

“Over the years the residents have raised around £1000 for various groups and charities including Diabetes UK, the air ambulance, Knighton Show and Carnival and Stoke Intensive Care Unit.”

Neighbours Pat and Mark Bywater, also of Pontfaen, started lighting up and decorating their home for their children when they were young.

Now their children have grown up but they have continued with their annual display to give everyone in town a boost and help to raise money for charity.

Pat said: “We have been doing it for charity for over 10 years.

“We love doing it, we started doing it for our children and we have a great community spirt down on the estate so everyone joins in.

“We all try to buy at least one new light if not more per year, we enjoy helping the charities and we decide which one we will support this year at the end of November.”

If you are in the Knighton area, go along and see the lights on the estates between 5pm and 9pm. A donation box is located down on the Pontfaen estate!