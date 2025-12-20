New Year's Eve party planned at a Llandrindod Wells venue

Celebrate the end of 2025 with a New Year’s Eve with a party in Mid Wales.

The Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Party on Wednesday, December 31.

The party on Tremont Road will be held from 8pm.

There will be a dance, a buffet and music to welcome the start of 2026 in great style.

Tickets are £8.50 and everyone is welcome to go along.

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.